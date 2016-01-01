How to recycle your old computer

When you're done with your old laptop, Mac or PC, don't just throw it in the rubbish. Make sure you recycle it properly, including safely removing any personal data on your computer's hard drive. Recycling an old computer can be relatively straightforward. When you buy a new electrical item such as a PC or laptop, the retailer you buy from is legally obliged to help you safely and responsibly dispose of the item you are replacing. In practice, this means that retailers should either:

provide a free, in store, take-back service for your old item when you buy a new version

set up an alternative, free take-back service.

If the seller cannot provide either of the above, they must contribute to the cost of local recycling services.

Whichever service a retailer provides, they must provide free written information, including details of the service, how electrical equipment can be reused and recycled, and why electrical items need to be separated from other household rubbish. The information that retailers provide can include posters in-store, online information or printed leaflets.

But if you can't use a retailer's recycling system, there are plenty of other options, which we explain below. We also explain how to wipe your personal data from your old laptop or PC before you dispose of it.

Computer recycling schemes

One of the best recycling services we've come across is called WeeeCharity. This charity will collect your old computing equipment free of charge from your home. It will also offer to wipe your data securely, free of charge. WeeeCharity donates refurbished computers to those in need, or else disposes of them in an environmentally responsible manner.

Alternatively, your local council may run a scheme for recycling old computers (but it might charge for collection). For more details, go to the Environment Agency Website or contact your council.

You can also enter your postcode at the Recycle Now website to see whether there’s a recycling scheme near you. Alternatively, the Freecycle Network will help you give away your old machine, and Computer Aid International sends computers to developing countries.

In all cases, it's essential to take some steps to securely remove the data on your computer. Some charities offer to do this for you. If you'd prefer to take matters into your own hands, follow our advice below.